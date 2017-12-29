Montana Supreme Court disbars attorney over campaign actions

The Montana Supreme Court disbarred an attorney after finding he violated provisions of the Montana Rules of Professional Conduct by making false claims against his opponent during a 2016 campaign for a district judgeship.
The disbarment came Thursday in one of three complaints filed against lawyer Robert C. Myers of Hamilton between July 2016 and January 2017.
The Commission on Practice found that Myers sent mail and purchased ads in which he made false claims that District Judge Jeffrey Langton used drugs and had a conflict of interest in a court case.
Myers, who had argued the ads were protected political speech, told the Ravalli Republic on Friday he stood by his claims. He also said he planned to file a petition for a rehearing on his disbarment.
Never miss a local story.
The first complaint alleged Myers mishandled a divorce case before Langton, who fined him $10,000. That case brought a seven-month suspension.
In the second case — which brought a three-year suspension — the commission found Myers made or caused to be made statements he knew were false concerning Langton's integrity.
The sanctions mean Myers will not be able to petition for reinstatement for eight years and seven months from Jan. 27, 2018 — the day his disbarment is effective.
Comments