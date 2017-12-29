National Politics

Providence seeks applicants for police oversight board

December 29, 2017

PROVIDENCE, R.I.

Providence's City Council is seeking applicants for positions on a police oversight board that was given new powers as part of a sweeping police accountability measure passed earlier this year.

The Providence External Review Authority was established in 2002 but has been inactive for more than a decade. Starting next year, the board will have new powers, including the ability to investigate possible violations of the Providence Community-Police Relations Act, which was passed in June.

The board will have nine members — seven selected by a majority of the council, one chosen by the council president and one by the mayor.

The council is accepting applications until Jan. 20.

