National Politics

Speaker: Investigation report won't be done before session

The Associated Press

December 29, 2017 04:34 AM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

PHOENIX

Arizona House Speaker J.D. Mesnard says an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct at the Legislature likely won't wrap up before lawmakers begin their 2018 regular session on Jan. 8.

Mesnard told the Arizona Capitol Times that an attorney hired to conduct the investigation is finishing up witness interviews but also needs time to prepare a report.

A team of House employees, including at least one attorney, then will review the report before it is submitted to Mesnard.

A bipartisan team was initially put in charge of the probe when it involved only a few people, but outside attorney Craig Morgan then was retained as the number and nature of allegations increased.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • 17 notable Trump moments of 2017

    President Donald Trump’s first year in office was filled with memorable events — some were more notable than others. Here are 17 for 2017.

17 notable Trump moments of 2017

17 notable Trump moments of 2017 2:35

17 notable Trump moments of 2017
Facts Matter 2:03

Facts Matter
Activists host town hall without Marco Rubio 1:09

Activists host town hall without Marco Rubio

View More Video