Club owned by West Virginia governor's company closes

A country club that West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice's company owns has closed after 89 years.
Black Knight Country Club manager Byrd White told The Charleston Gazette-Mail on Thursday that the club had only 49 members and wasn't sustainable.
White said the club is trying to find jobs for its staff. Members who paid six months in advance have been granted membership at the Resort at Glade Springs.
The newspaper was unable to reach Justice for comment.
Justice purchased the club in 2011. The Beckley Register-Herald reported at the time that the Justice Companies paid $1 million for the clubhouse, restaurant, pool, tennis courts, nine-hole golf course and about 60 acres of land.
Justice said at the time he would do all he could to make a go of the club, which had declining membership and other financial troubles.
