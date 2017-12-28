National Politics

Club owned by West Virginia governor's company closes

The Associated Press

December 28, 2017 05:42 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 6 MINUTES AGO

BECKLEY, W.Va.

A country club that West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice's company owns has closed after 89 years.

Black Knight Country Club manager Byrd White told The Charleston Gazette-Mail on Thursday that the club had only 49 members and wasn't sustainable.

White said the club is trying to find jobs for its staff. Members who paid six months in advance have been granted membership at the Resort at Glade Springs.

The newspaper was unable to reach Justice for comment.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Justice purchased the club in 2011. The Beckley Register-Herald reported at the time that the Justice Companies paid $1 million for the clubhouse, restaurant, pool, tennis courts, nine-hole golf course and about 60 acres of land.

Justice said at the time he would do all he could to make a go of the club, which had declining membership and other financial troubles.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • 17 notable Trump moments of 2017

    President Donald Trump’s first year in office was filled with memorable events — some were more notable than others. Here are 17 for 2017.

17 notable Trump moments of 2017

17 notable Trump moments of 2017 2:35

17 notable Trump moments of 2017
Facts Matter 2:03

Facts Matter
Activists host town hall without Marco Rubio 1:09

Activists host town hall without Marco Rubio

View More Video