National Politics

Attorney: Deadly force unnecessary in Kansas man's shooting

The Associated Press

December 28, 2017 04:57 PM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

TOPEKA, Kan.

An attorney for the family of a black Kansas man fatally shot by police says family members believe officers violated his constitutional rights and did not need to use deadly force.

In an interview Thursday, attorney Gillian Cassell-Stiga also said police body camera footage shows that 30-year-old Dominique White was "clearly trying to run away" when two Topeka officers shot him Sept. 28 near a park.

Cassell-Stiga also disputed the local prosecutor's claim in his report that the footage shows White reached toward a gun in a pocket just before officers shot him.

Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay announced Wednesday that he would not file criminal charges against the officers. He declared their use of force reasonable and showed reporters body camera footage.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Topeka police have launched an internal investigation.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • 17 notable Trump moments of 2017

    President Donald Trump’s first year in office was filled with memorable events — some were more notable than others. Here are 17 for 2017.

17 notable Trump moments of 2017

17 notable Trump moments of 2017 2:35

17 notable Trump moments of 2017
Facts Matter 2:03

Facts Matter
Activists host town hall without Marco Rubio 1:09

Activists host town hall without Marco Rubio

View More Video