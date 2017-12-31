Should a man in prison for dad's murder get another chance?

ADVANCE FOR RELEASE SUNDAY, DEC. 31, 2017 AND THEREAFTER -This combination of 2001 and 2017 photos provided by the Michigan Department of Corrections shows inmate Kevin Boyd. In Oakland County, north of Detroit, Boyd is among 44 of 49 juvenile lifers whom prosecutors are seeking to keep locked up. Their cases won’t be heard until the Michigan Supreme Court rules next year whether judges or juries will make the decisions. MDOC via AP)