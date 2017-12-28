National Politics

Man arrested for threats against environmental officer

The Associated Press

December 28, 2017 08:13 AM

SYKESVILLE, Md.

A Sykesville man has been arrested for allegedly making multiple death threats against an environmental police officer.

The Carroll County Times reports that Dennis Kane has been charged with three counts each of second-degree assault and second-degree assault of a law enforcement officer.

Luke Brackett is chief of the Baltimore Environmental Police. He tells the newspaper that the suspect anonymously called in death threats to the division's headquarters.

The newspaper says Brackett said the defendant believed the officer "did not take appropriate actions" during a traffic stop involving his ex-wife. It didn't provide further details about the stop.

Bracket has alleged that Kane collected personal information about the officer which he used during the calls.

Kane is due in court Jan. 17. The newspaper says he couldn't be immediately contacted.

