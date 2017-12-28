National Politics

Top adviser to Tennessee House speaker to leave post

The Associated Press

December 28, 2017 02:54 AM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 3 MINUTES AGO

NASHVILLE, Tenn.

A senior adviser to the Tennessee House speaker is leaving to take a job at a law firm.

In a news release Wednesday, House Speaker Beth Harwell says she has worked with Leslie Hafner in different capacities for more than two decades.

As senior policy adviser, Hafner oversaw various initiatives of the House. She also worked with 11 research analysts to support day-to-day work in the House's committee system, and was a liaison to various departments and groups.

Prior to joining Harwell's office, she worked as director of legislation and then senior adviser in Gov. Bill Haslam's administration.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Waverly native lives in Nashville with husband, Matt, and three dogs, Mr. Biscuits, Louie and Hank.

She will join the law firm of Butler Snow on Jan. 8.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • 17 notable Trump moments of 2017

    President Donald Trump’s first year in office was filled with memorable events — some were more notable than others. Here are 17 for 2017.

17 notable Trump moments of 2017

17 notable Trump moments of 2017 2:35

17 notable Trump moments of 2017
Facts Matter 2:03

Facts Matter
Activists host town hall without Marco Rubio 1:09

Activists host town hall without Marco Rubio

View More Video