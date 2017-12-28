State police identify couple killed in house fire

Connecticut State Police have identified the two people killed in a house fire in Griswold as a husband and wife.
Police say 61-year-old Janet Lindquist and 56-year-old Kenneth Lindquist were the owners of the home where they were found dead on Dec. 20.
Griswold Volunteer Fire Chief Tom Holowaty tells WVIT-TV a third adult also lived at the house.
Investigators have not made any arrests but say they do have a person of interest in the case. The name of that person has not been released.
Police are also investigating a link to a burning car found in Glastonbury the same day as the house fire. The Hartford Courant reports that the car was registered to the Lindquists.
