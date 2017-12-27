National Politics

Officers involved in March shooting won't be charged

The Associated Press

December 27, 2017 04:49 PM

UPDATED 6 MINUTES AGO

ST. LOUIS

Three St. Louis police officers will not face charges in the shooting of a man who allegedly pointed a gun at them.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch , citing a memorandum filed this week, reports that an assistant circuit attorney wrote that no charges will be filed in the shooting that injured John Samuel Blanchard Jr. on March 31.

Police say Blanchard pointed a 9mm pistol at the officers following a chase along Interstate 44. Blanchard was seriously injured but survived. No officers were hurt.

Blanchard is charged with assault, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon and resisting arrest.

Officers involved in the shooting had refused to testify in the case against Blanchard without assurance from prosecutors that they wouldn't face charges in the shooting.

