Officer who shot, killed Enfield man identified

The Associated Press

December 27, 2017 04:48 PM

CANAAN, N.H.

Authorities have released the name of the New Hampshire state trooper who shot a man to death on Saturday.

The attorney general's office said Wednesday that Trooper Christopher O'Toole remains on paid administrative leave. The shooting happened Saturday evening in a field in Canaan. An autopsy found that 26-year-old Jesse Champney of Enfield was shot four times, with one of the wounds causing his death.

Canaan Police Officer Samuel Provenza also was there, but did not fire his gun.

The incident remains under investigation.

