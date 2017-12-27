Governor recommends $66M decrease in funding for education

Wyoming Gov. Matt Mead is recommending about $66 million less in state funding for education due to the revised school funding formula and counties projected being able to kick in more.
The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reports the Republican governor is proposing that the Legislature provide $1.76 billion to the state Department of Education's school finance department for 2019-20 — an amount less than the $1.83 billion the department received for the current biennium.
Department of Education officials say state lawmakers earlier this year enacted a new law pertaining to school funding, which accounts for about $36 million of the reduction.
Officials say the remaining amount is because of the expected increase in county revenue.
Officials say the final amount for education will be determined during the legislative session next year.
