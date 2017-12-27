Law enforcement official plead guilty to fraud, theft

A Colorado law enforcement official has pleaded guilty to two felony charges for fraud and theft.
The Daily Sentinel reports 49-year-old Michael Taylor pleaded guilty earlier this month to an insurance fraud charge and a charge of theft of between $20,000 and $100,000.
Taylor is a longtime police officer who most recently worked as a corporal in the town of Silt, located 68 miles (109 kilometers) northeast of Grand Junction.
He is accused of making three deceptive insurance claims from 2010 to 2015.
According to his indictment, he received reimbursement from an insurance company after making false reports of theft.
Taylor's sentenced is scheduled for Feb. 13.
