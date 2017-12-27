National Politics

Law enforcement official plead guilty to fraud, theft

The Associated Press

December 27, 2017 03:29 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo.

A Colorado law enforcement official has pleaded guilty to two felony charges for fraud and theft.

The Daily Sentinel reports 49-year-old Michael Taylor pleaded guilty earlier this month to an insurance fraud charge and a charge of theft of between $20,000 and $100,000.

Taylor is a longtime police officer who most recently worked as a corporal in the town of Silt, located 68 miles (109 kilometers) northeast of Grand Junction.

He is accused of making three deceptive insurance claims from 2010 to 2015.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

According to his indictment, he received reimbursement from an insurance company after making false reports of theft.

Taylor's sentenced is scheduled for Feb. 13.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • 17 notable Trump moments of 2017

    President Donald Trump’s first year in office was filled with memorable events — some were more notable than others. Here are 17 for 2017.

17 notable Trump moments of 2017

17 notable Trump moments of 2017 2:35

17 notable Trump moments of 2017
Facts Matter 2:03

Facts Matter
Activists host town hall without Marco Rubio 1:09

Activists host town hall without Marco Rubio

View More Video