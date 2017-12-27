School construction among top 2018 priorities for Raimondo

FILE- In this July 15, 2017, file photo, Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo chairs a plenary session entitled "The Workforce of Tomorrow" on the third day of the National Governors Association's meeting in Providence, R.I. Raimondo has placed a school construction initiative among her top priorities for 2018, and said "no department will be spared" as she works to close a budget deficit. Stephan Savoia, File AP Photo