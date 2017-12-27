National Politics

Police: Man wounded after firing at officers during pursuit

The Associated Press

December 27, 2017 03:50 PM

WICHITA, Kan.

A suspect is hospitalized but expected to survive after being shot in the jaw by police in Wichita.

Deputy Police Chief Troy Livingston says a man shot at officers responding to a disturbance call at a business on Wednesday. Police returned fire.

Officers were not struck by gunfire and the man took off in a stolen car. Police say he shot at another officer during the chase and swerved the car at an officer deploying stop sticks.

The chase ended with a crash and the suspect was apprehended. He is hospitalized in fair but stable condition.

A woman who was with the man is in custody.

Police say one officer suffered a hand injury, but it isn't yet clear how.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is assisting in the investigation.

