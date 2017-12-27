Indiana officials encourage residents to upgrade ID cards

Indiana officials are encouraging residents to upgrade their driver's license or state identification card to a credential that has been mandated since the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.
Many residents have been permitted to renew their credentials without upgrading, The (Northwest Indiana) Times reported.
But beginning October 2020, residents without a Real ID license or identification card will be barred from boarding commercial airplanes or entering federal courthouses, military bases and other security sensitive facilities. The upgraded credentials are intended to ensure that every state follows similar processes for issuing and producing driver's licenses and state identification cards.
Gov. Eric Holcomb recently upgraded his driver's license. He encourages everyone to obtain their credentials "sooner rather than later."
The governor said he didn't mind upgrading to the Real ID, which is being imposed on states by Congress.
"It's understandable," Holcomb said. "We're all about safety and security, and we want to play our part."
The Real ID credentials can be obtained at local Bureau of Motor Vehicles offices. Residents will need to provide a document proving identity and lawful status in the United States, such as a birth certificate or passport and two documents that prove Indiana residency, such as a computer-generated bill and bank statement.
BMV Commissioner Peter Lacy said upgrading now will save time and help avoid future flight or accessibility issues.
