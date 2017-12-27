National Politics

Program honors high schoolers who register new voters

The Associated Press

December 27, 2017 02:40 AM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 6 MINUTES AGO

CHARLESTON, W.Va.

A group called Inspire West Virginia and the Secretary of State are honoring high school students who helped register more than 3,100 young voters.

The group will recognize 49 student leaders and the schools that registered all eligible seniors. They will be honored during Inspire WV's high school day at the state legislature on Jan. 8.

This year, with help from the state office and county clerks, the students registered 3,147 seniors to vote, according to a release from Inspire WV.

Inspire WV is a program of Inspire US, a national nonprofit, nonpartisan youth vote organization. The state chapter works with about 37 high schools in 25 counties.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • 17 notable Trump moments of 2017

    President Donald Trump’s first year in office was filled with memorable events — some were more notable than others. Here are 17 for 2017.

17 notable Trump moments of 2017

17 notable Trump moments of 2017 2:35

17 notable Trump moments of 2017
Facts Matter 2:03

Facts Matter
Activists host town hall without Marco Rubio 1:09

Activists host town hall without Marco Rubio

View More Video