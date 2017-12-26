Fairbanks police name man fatally shot by officers

National Politics

FAIRBANKS, Alaska

Fairbanks police say the man fatally shot by authorities on Christmas Eve was a 20-year-old Fairbanks resident.

Police say Cody Eyre died at Fairbanks Memorial Hospital after the incident Sunday evening.

Authorities say Alaska State Troopers and Fairbanks police responded to a call reporting a distraught man armed with a gun, walking in a residential area in the northern part of the city.

Authorities say officers located the man about an hour later near the intersection of the Steese Highway and Johansen Expressway, about 3 miles (5 kilometers) from the man's reported location.

Troopers said the man brandished a gun at the officers, and troopers and Fairbanks police both fired on him.

Fairbanks police say the names of officers involved in the shooting will be released later this week.

