Man killed in shootout with police in suburban Indianapolis

The Associated Press

December 26, 2017 02:53 PM

LAWRENCE, Ind.

Authorities say an armed robbery and carjacking suspect has died after exchanging gunshots with suburban Indianapolis police officers.

Lawrence Deputy Police Chief Gary Woodruff says no officers were injured in the Tuesday afternoon confrontation.

Woodruff says Lawrence officers began chasing the man's car after the reported armed robbery of a small business. He says the gunman crashed that car and then carjacked another vehicle with two people inside of it.

Woodruff says when the stolen vehicle crashed, the driver got out with a handgun and fired shots at the officers, who shot him. Woodruff says the gunman died at the scene and that no one inside the vehicle was hit by gunfire.

