McCain's illness, Flake's retirement top Arizona stories

FILE - In this Aug. 24, 2017, file photo, members of Save Our Schools Arizona protest at the Arizona School for the Arts as Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey tours the school in Phoenix. The Republican-led Legislature and Gov. Doug Ducey enacted a new universal school voucher law allowing parents to use state money for private schools, but a citizen effort managed to put the program on hold pending an election next year. The voucher fight was one of the most contentious of the session and got no support from Democrats, who argued it siphons funding from the state's cash-sapped public schools. Ross D. Franklin, File AP Photo