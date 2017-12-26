Police: Trooper shoots armed man in back of patrol car

A man seated in the back of an Alaska State Trooper patrol car after being offered a ride in the cold weather was shot and wounded after pointing a handgun at an officer, authorities said.
The man survived and was taken to Central Peninsula Hospital in Soldotna on Saturday evening, troopers said.
Authorities had responded to a report of a suspicious person walking on private property south of Soldotna.
A trooper located the man and offered him a ride as temperatures were below freezing. The man got into the back of the car before pulling the gun, troopers said.
The trooper stopped the car and safely got out. Additional troopers, the state Special Emergency Reaction Team and EMTs were sent to the scene.
Authorities attempted to negotiate with the man who was confined to the back of the car, but troopers said he refused to drop the gun.
A trooper shot him after he pointed the gun at officers about two hours after authorities received the suspicious person call, troopers said.
The trooper who fired the shot will be placed on administrative leave as required by the policy. The Alaska Bureau of Investigation will conduct a probe to determine if charges are warranted.
Authorities have not named the trooper or the man who was shot.
