Cedar City man wearing body armor shot by police in standoff

Police shot a Utah man in the chest early Monday after he claimed he had explosives in his home and wielded a medieval-style battle ax, but he survived with no serious injuries because he was wearing body armor, authorities said.
Two officers first tried using stun guns, but the darts had no apparent effect before an officer shot 38-year-old Benjamin Dee Wilcken morning, Cedar City police said.
Wilcken retreated to the garage of the home for several more hours before he surrendered and was arrested.
Police said he was treated at Cedar City Hospital for injuries that police said were self-inflicted and were not believed to be life-threatening.
Wilcken was jailed to await a court appearance on multiple charges including assault against a police officer and making terroristic threats.
The Spectrum of St. George reports that an Iron County SWAT team was summoned after the standoff began about 11 p.m. Sunday with a report that Wilcken was suicidal, may have harmed himself and had family members including children with him at home.
Surrounding houses were evacuated due to the threat of explosives, but police said no devices were later found.
