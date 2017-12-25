Rapid City mayor wants public presentations on arena plans

Rapid City's mayor is planning presentations for the public on whether to remodel Barnett Arena or build a new facility that would cost about $182 million — two years after voters rejected a similar idea.
City councilmembers are meeting in February to discuss both options and Mayor Steve Allender told the Rapid City Journal he wants to arrange public meetings before then. Allender said he's also speaking with private groups and business organizations because "it's an important issue."
"I will present until no one shows up," he said.
In 2015, Rapid City voters overwhelmingly denied a proposed $180 million expansion of Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, where the arena is located. But Allender says the plan two years ago would have drained the city's Vision Fund and this time the proposal would use about half the fund.
Remodeling the arena would cost $25 million.
The $182 million price tag would include principal and interest, according to previous presentations Allender has given. Annual debt payments would be an estimated $6 million.
When councilmembers meet in February, they'll decide whether to approve a funding plan for either of the options for the arena. Then, 5 percent of the city's registered voters would need to sign a petition to put the question on the June 5 ballot.
Allender has made clear he prefers a new arena and said he believes public presentations are winning over skeptics.
"It's a very safe plan," he said.
Elvis Presley, Van Halen, and Garth Brooks have all performed at Barnett Arena, which has about 10,000 seats.
