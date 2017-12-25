National Politics

Chopper crew hoists woman from ship, brings her to hospital

The Associated Press

December 25, 2017 01:15 PM

NEW ORLEANS

U.S. Coast Guard officials say a helicopter was used to hoist a woman from a cruise ship 100 miles off the Louisiana coast and bring her to the mainland for medical attention.

The Coast Guard says it received a report from the cruise ship Vision of the Seas on Sunday that a 23-year-old woman was suffering from suspected internal bleeding from a prior incident.

A helicopter from Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans and an airplane from the Coast Guard's Mobile, Alabama, base were mobilized.

The Coast Guard said the helicopter arrived at 10 a.m. Sunday to pick up the woman and transport her to Jefferson Medical Center in New Orleans.

The Coast Guard said she was reported to be stable condition.

