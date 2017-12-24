National Politics

Man with machete fatally shot by Los Angeles police

The Associated Press

December 24, 2017 02:18 PM

LOS ANGELES

A man wielding a machete was fatally shot by Los Angeles police after officers were called to a domestic disturbance.

It happened shortly after 7 p.m. Saturday night in the Canoga Park neighborhood.

Los Angeles police Sgt. Barry Montgomery told reporters that officers were flagged down by a woman with a dislocated shoulder who told them she had been beaten by the suspect.

Montgomery said as the officers were speaking with the woman, the suspect came outside with a machete.

The man ran off and officers confronted him in an alley, where he was shot. The man, whose name hasn't been released, was taken to a hospital and was later pronounced dead.

Police said an investigation was still ongoing.

