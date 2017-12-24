National Politics

Tulsa County Sheriff's Office legal fees at $850,000

The Associated Press

December 24, 2017 01:44 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

TULSA, Okla.

The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office has more than $850,000 in legal fees this year with nearly half of that amount in one lawsuit.

The Tulsa World reports that about $398,000 was spent defending a wrongful death lawsuit by the estate of Elliott Williams, who died in 2011 after lying naked and paralyzed for 51 hours on the floor of a jail cell.

The sheriff's office was ordered to pay $10 million to Williams' estate, but is asking that the verdict be overturned or a new trial granted.

Sheriff Vic Regalado told the newspaper that he's implemented changes at the jail since he took office in April 2016 that he believes will result in fewer lawsuits.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The changes include hiring a new medical provider and jail administrator.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • 17 notable Trump moments of 2017

    President Donald Trump’s first year in office was filled with memorable events — some were more notable than others. Here are 17 for 2017.

17 notable Trump moments of 2017

17 notable Trump moments of 2017 2:35

17 notable Trump moments of 2017
Facts Matter 2:03

Facts Matter
Activists host town hall without Marco Rubio 1:09

Activists host town hall without Marco Rubio

View More Video