Delaware panel continues talks on legalized pot

The Associated Press

December 04, 2017 04:16 AM

DOVER, Del.

A state panel formed to consider issues surrounding the legalization of recreational marijuana is resuming its work this week.

Wednesday's meeting of the task force meeting will focus on public safety and criminal justice issues involving legalization. Presentations are scheduled from representatives of the Delaware police chiefs council, state Department of Safety and Homeland Security, and public defender's office.

While eight states and the District of Columbia have legalized recreational use of marijuana, Delaware could become the first state to implement legalization through the legislative process.

The panel is expected to issue its report and recommendations early next year.

