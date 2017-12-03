National Politics

Colored pens and coin tosses used to settle tied elections

By MARTHA WAGGONER Associated Press

December 03, 2017 09:02 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

RALEIGH, N.C.

When political contests come down to a tie, the outcome can turn on the flip of a coin.

That happened in several North Carolina communities in November. In the coastal town of Manteo, the vote for one town commission post was so close that it took nearly three weeks, two recounts, a drawing of straws and a coin toss to settle the election.

Meanwhile, in Sharpsburg, a candidate for mayor who lost by three votes has filed a challenge, saying not enough ballots were delivered.

A study conducted by Democracy North Carolina identified 31 cities where elections were determined by one vote in 2015. Methods such as coin tosses used to break ties in at least six races.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

It demonstrates, once again, an old political truism: Every vote is important.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Facts Matter

    Fact checkers around the world talk about the need for an international fact-checking day and how you can stand up for facts.

Facts Matter

Facts Matter 2:03

Facts Matter
Activists host town hall without Marco Rubio 1:09

Activists host town hall without Marco Rubio
Trump holds White House meeting with county sheriffs 3:22

Trump holds White House meeting with county sheriffs

View More Video