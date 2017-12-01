Albuquerque Mayor-elect Tim Keller, center, speaks outside of City Hall, Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017, during a press conference about the future of the police department in Albuquerque, N.M. Keller named a team that will oversee the transition of law enforcement in New Mexico's largest city as he prepares to take office.
Albuquerque Mayor-elect Tim Keller, center, speaks outside of City Hall, Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017, during a press conference about the future of the police department in Albuquerque, N.M. Keller named a team that will oversee the transition of law enforcement in New Mexico's largest city as he prepares to take office. Russell Contreras AP Photo
Albuquerque Mayor-elect Tim Keller, center, speaks outside of City Hall, Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017, during a press conference about the future of the police department in Albuquerque, N.M. Keller named a team that will oversee the transition of law enforcement in New Mexico's largest city as he prepares to take office. Russell Contreras AP Photo

National Politics

Democrat Tim Keller set to take helm as Albuquerque mayor

The Associated Press

December 01, 2017 02:42 AM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.

Democrat Tim Keller is set to take over New Mexico's largest city as Albuquerque's mayor amid rising crime and a struggling economy.

The former New Mexico state auditor takes the helm on Friday and promises to immediately make changes to Albuquerque's troubled police department.

Keller has already made appointments including tapping a former Rio Rancho Police Chief Mike Geier as Albuquerque's interim chief.

Keller held a private swearing-in ceremony on Thursday and takes office on Friday.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

He will hold a public swearing-in ceremony Friday evening.

Albuquerque Mayor Richard Berry did not seek re-election after eight years in office.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Facts Matter

    Fact checkers around the world talk about the need for an international fact-checking day and how you can stand up for facts.

Facts Matter

Facts Matter 2:03

Facts Matter
Activists host town hall without Marco Rubio 1:09

Activists host town hall without Marco Rubio
Trump holds White House meeting with county sheriffs 3:22

Trump holds White House meeting with county sheriffs

View More Video