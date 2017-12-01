NYPD officer charged in narcotics sting

A New York Police Department counterterrorism officer has been arrested on charges he attempted to bring three kilograms of heroin into New York from New Jersey.
Federal prosecutors said Thursday that Reynaldo Lopez was arrested after agreeing with an undercover officer to bring in what he thought was heroin to the Bronx under the protection of an NYPD officer. The alleged incident happened on Wednesday.
The 26-year-old officer from Brooklyn is also accused of being involved in a counterfeit credit card operation and identity theft fraud.
Federal officials say Lopez was assigned to the Anti-Terrorism Unit in the Transit Bureau.
He's charged with attempted narcotics trafficking, access device fraud and other crimes.
Information on his lawyer wasn't immediately available.
