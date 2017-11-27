National Politics

Group could screen police chief candidates in Baton Rouge

The Associated Press

November 27, 2017 04:35 AM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

BATON ROUGE, La.

A former police department leader from one Louisiana city could help screen candidates for a chief's job in another city.

The Advocate reports that a community group called Together Baton Rouge wants to hire former New Orleans Police Superintendent Ronal Serpas as a consultant.

Leaders of the nonprofit group say that questioning the top candidates in private meetings will help them gauge which are the most likely to pursue changes that the group wants the police department to make.

Serpas led the New Orleans Police Department from 2012 to 2014. He teaches criminal justice at Loyola University New Orleans and is involved with several national law enforcement organizations.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Five of the eight remaining candidates for Baton Rouge chief have worked for the city's police department.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Facts Matter

    Fact checkers around the world talk about the need for an international fact-checking day and how you can stand up for facts.

Facts Matter

Facts Matter 2:03

Facts Matter
Activists host town hall without Marco Rubio 1:09

Activists host town hall without Marco Rubio
Trump holds White House meeting with county sheriffs 3:22

Trump holds White House meeting with county sheriffs

View More Video