Officers shoot man armed with pellet gun

Massachusetts police responding to a domestic violence report have shot and killed a man wielding what turned out to be a pellet gun.
Spencer police said on their official Facebook page that officers tried to stop a car driven by a man thought to have been involved in a domestic violence situation around 8:30 p.m. Sunday.
Police say after a brief pursuit, the driver pulled into a driveway, exited the car and pointed the pistol at the officer.
Thinking the man was armed with a handgun, an officer fired a single shot and hit the man.
The man was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. His name was not made public.
Comments