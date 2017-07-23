Stage set for ruling in Mexican-American studies trial

A judge plans to rule within weeks on a challenge to an Arizona law that prompted the dismantling of a Mexican-American history program in Tucson's largest school district.
U.S. District Judge A. Wallace Tashima heard closing arguments Friday in the case in which plaintiffs contend the law was too broad and infringed on their First Amendment rights.
The courts have upheld most of the law but are determining whether it was enacted with an intent to be discriminatory, which the state denies.
The law prohibits courses that promote resentment toward a race or a class of people, are designed primarily for people of a particular ethnic group, or advocate ethnic solidarity instead treating people as individuals.
Tucson Unified School District dismantled the program in 2012 to avoid losing state funding.
