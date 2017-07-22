Enrollment down in Arkansas' expanded Medicaid plan

The number of people enrolled in Arkansas' expanded Medicaid program was down by 8,000 in June, likely because of efforts to end coverage for people who are no longer eligible for services.
The Department of Human Services told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette that the average cost for services during the month fell to $502.52 per person — down $24.
Agency spokeswoman Brandi Hinkle says DHS is continuing efforts to end coverage for ineligible participants, and a spokesman for Gov. Asa Hutchinson said the trend was good news.
The Arkansas Works program uses federal dollars to purchase insurance for lower-income Arkansans.
Hutchinson has expressed concerns about the cost and wants further cuts.
