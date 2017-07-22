National Politics

July 22, 2017 8:48 AM

4 Maine fire departments to get nearly $1.5M from feds

The Associated Press
VAN BUREN, Maine

Maine's U.S. senators say four fire departments in the state are getting nearly $1.5 million in federal money to purchase new equipment and hire staff.

The money is coming through the Assistance to Firefighters Grant and Staffing for Adequate Fire & Emergency Response programs. The largest award is a grant of more than $950,000 to the Westbrook Fire Department to hire eight new firefighters.

Bucksport Fire Department is slated to receive nearly $250,000 to hire two new firefighters. Raymond Fire Department will get more than $260,000 to buy a new pumper truck, while Van Buren Fire Department will get more than $20,000 to purchase thermal imaging cameras.

