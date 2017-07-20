National Politics

July 20, 2017 8:34 PM

Bail extension denied for ex-LA County Sheriff Lee Baca

The Associated Press
LOS ANGELES

A judge has refused to allow former Los Angeles County Sheriff Lee Baca to remain free on bail while appealing convictions for trying to derail an FBI jail corruption probe.

His attorney, Nathan Hochman, says a judge on Thursday refused to extend Baca's bail while the case is appealed, which could take weeks or even months.

Unless that ruling is overturned, Baca must surrender next Tuesday to begin serving a three-year federal sentence.

His lawyer is seeking a new trial for Baca, who's 74 and in the early stages of Alzheimer's disease.

Baca was convicted in March of conspiracy, obstruction of justice and lying to investigators. Prosecutors said he and top aides tried to hide an informant from FBI handlers investigating alleged jail beatings and other abuses.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access..

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Facts Matter

Facts Matter 2:03

Facts Matter
Activists host town hall without Marco Rubio 1:09

Activists host town hall without Marco Rubio
Trump holds White House meeting with county sheriffs 3:22

Trump holds White House meeting with county sheriffs

View More Video