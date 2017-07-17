National Politics

July 17, 2017 2:04 AM

Manchin, Capito announce almost $10M in Head Start funding

The Associated Press
CHARLESTON, W.Va.

West Virginia's two U.S. senators say almost $10 million is being awarded to Head Start programs in the state.

U.S. Sens. Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito announced the funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Resources on Friday.

The individual grants are $5.4 million to Northern Panhandle Head Start Inc. and $4.5 million to Regional Education Service Agency 8.

Capito said in a news release from Manchin's office that such programs have been important in setting young people on successful paths.

Manchin said in the release that the funding will help provide access to education, health and social services necessary for families and children to thrive.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Facts Matter

Facts Matter 2:03

Facts Matter
Activists host town hall without Marco Rubio 1:09

Activists host town hall without Marco Rubio
Trump holds White House meeting with county sheriffs 3:22

Trump holds White House meeting with county sheriffs

View More Video