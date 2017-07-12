California deputy released from hospital after shot to face

FILE - This undated family photo shows Sacramento County Sheriff's Deputy Alex Ladwig, a four-year veteran of the department, who was shot in the face with his own service weapon at a light-rail station in Sacramento, Calif., Tuesday, June 27, 2017. Sacramento County Sheriff's Department spokesman Sgt. Nick Goncalves said Wednesday, July 12, that 25-year-old Ladwig still faces months of recovery including additional surgeries. Nicory Marquis Spann is charged with attempted murder of a peace officer and assault on a peace officer with a firearm. Authorities say he shot Ladwig on June 27 during a fight. Courtesy Ladwig Family via AP, File)