California deputy released from hospital after shot to face

FILE - This undated family photo shows Sacramento County Sheriff's Deputy Alex Ladwig, a four-year veteran of the department, who was shot in the face with his own service weapon at a light-rail station in Sacramento, Calif., Tuesday, June 27, 2017. Sacramento County Sheriff's Department spokesman Sgt. Nick Goncalves said Wednesday, July 12, that 25-year-old Ladwig still faces months of recovery including additional surgeries. Nicory Marquis Spann is charged with attempted murder of a peace officer and assault on a peace officer with a firearm. Authorities say he shot Ladwig on June 27 during a fight.
FILE - This undated family photo shows Sacramento County Sheriff's Deputy Alex Ladwig, a four-year veteran of the department, who was shot in the face with his own service weapon at a light-rail station in Sacramento, Calif., Tuesday, June 27, 2017. Sacramento County Sheriff's Department spokesman Sgt. Nick Goncalves said Wednesday, July 12, that 25-year-old Ladwig still faces months of recovery including additional surgeries. Nicory Marquis Spann is charged with attempted murder of a peace officer and assault on a peace officer with a firearm. Authorities say he shot Ladwig on June 27 during a fight. Courtesy Ladwig Family via AP, File)
FILE - This undated family photo shows Sacramento County Sheriff's Deputy Alex Ladwig, a four-year veteran of the department, who was shot in the face with his own service weapon at a light-rail station in Sacramento, Calif., Tuesday, June 27, 2017. Sacramento County Sheriff's Department spokesman Sgt. Nick Goncalves said Wednesday, July 12, that 25-year-old Ladwig still faces months of recovery including additional surgeries. Nicory Marquis Spann is charged with attempted murder of a peace officer and assault on a peace officer with a firearm. Authorities say he shot Ladwig on June 27 during a fight. Courtesy Ladwig Family via AP, File)

National Politics

July 12, 2017 9:19 PM

California deputy released from hospital after shot to face

The Associated Press
SACRAMENTO, Calif.

Authorities say a Sacramento County transit deputy who was shot in the face at a light-rail station last month has been released from the hospital.

Sacramento County Sheriff's Department spokesman Sgt. Nick Goncalves said Wednesday that 25-year-old Alex Ladwig, a four-year veteran of the sheriff's department, still faces months of recovery including additional surgeries.

Nicory Marquis Spann is charged with attempted murder of a peace officer and assault on a peace officer with a firearm. Authorities say the 27-year-old shot Ladwig with his own service weapon June 27 after the two got into a fight.

Ladwig has had multiple surgeries. Goncalves says he expects to make a full recovery.

Spann returns to court on July 21. He has yet to enter a plea and remains jailed in lieu of bail.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Facts Matter

Facts Matter 2:03

Facts Matter
Activists host town hall without Marco Rubio 1:09

Activists host town hall without Marco Rubio
Trump holds White House meeting with county sheriffs 3:22

Trump holds White House meeting with county sheriffs

View More Video