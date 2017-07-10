Police head opposed to hiring man once charged with crime

The Chicago Police Department is seeking to block the hiring of a man convicted of a misdemeanor as a probationary police officer.
The Chicago Tribune reports (http://trib.in/2tHwAv8) the city and police Superintendent Eddie Johnson on Monday filed court papers seeking to overturn a decision by the city's Human Resources Board to put Patrick Lavin on a list of potential police hires. The filing states police department policy disqualifies applicants for police officer if they have engaged in or been convicted of a criminal offense.
The 27-year-old Lavin was charged in 2011 with felony aggravated battery, battery and a hate crime after an altercation over a taxi cab in Carbondale. The hate crime resulted from one of the persons injured being gay.
The charges were later dropped, and Lavin pleaded guilty to a single misdemeanor battery charge. He was sentenced to a year of court supervision.
Lavin and his attorney could not be reached for comment Monday.
