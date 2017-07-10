Emails show some support for Louisiana's Confederate statues

FILE- In this May 19, 2017 file photo, a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee is removed from Lee Circle in New Orleans. Lee's was the last of four monuments to Confederate-era figures to be removed under a 2015 City Council vote on a proposal by Mayor Mitch Landrieu. State Rep. Patricia Smith, a black Baton Rouge Democrat, received 105 emails alone, almost all favoring a proposal by her Republican colleague Thomas Carmody that would have erected obstacles to tearing down such monuments. Scott Threlkeld, File AP Photo