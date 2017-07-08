In Alabama Senate race, Roy Moore stirs far right base

FILE -In this April 26, 2017 file photo, Roy Moore smiles before announcing his Alabama Junior Senate race candidacy, in Montgomery, Ala. As former Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore, runs for U.S. Senate, he doesn't shrink from telling voters he has twice been ousted from the bench for defying federal courts over the Ten Commandments and same-sex marriage. Instead, he wears those rejections as a badge of honor. The Montgomery Advertiser via AP, File Albert Cesare