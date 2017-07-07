Wife of former state attorney general arrested in dispute

This Thursday, July 6, 2017, booking photo provided by the Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office shows Nadia Lockyer. Lockyer, 46, the wife of former California Attorney General and State Treasurer Bill Lockyer, was arrested by Tuolumne County sheriff's deputies on Thursday on suspicion of spousal abuse. Bill Lockyer, 76, reportedly suffered a minor injury. Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office Handout photo AP Photo