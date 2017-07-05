National Politics

July 05, 2017 9:12 AM

Man receives Medal of Valor for aid in crash at Pearl Harbor

The Associated Press
HONOLULU

A man was honored for his bravery after he helped a family involved in a helicopter crash at Pearl Harbor.

KHON-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2uIOqgz ) U.S. Department of Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke presented Bryan Eisenberg with the Medal of Valor Tuesday for his role in saving a pilot and a family of four Feb. 18, 2016, after their tour helicopter plunged into the water.

Eisenberg was one of the bystanders who jumped in and pulled the four survivors out of the harbor.

Eisenberg was working as a federal police officer for the National Park Service at the time of the crash.

The Medal of Valor is awarded annually to public safety officers who have exhibited exceptional courage, regardless of personal safety, in the attempt to save or protect human life.

