New task force on homeless faces challenge of high rents

The mayor of Dover, Delaware, will soon name a task force to help the city's homeless population.
But The News Journal of Wilmington reports that the task force will have a daunting challenge ahead. One problem is the limited housing stock and the difficulty in finding affordable places to live.
A recent report that studied homelessness in the capital city found that apartments are often too expensive for the working class. Their rents range from $750 to $900 a month.
A worker making minimum wage has a monthly income of about $1,350. That means an affordable rent is just over $400.
Between 300 and 400 adults in the Dover area are believed to be homeless.
