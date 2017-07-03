National Politics

July 03, 2017 1:40 AM

New task force on homeless faces challenge of high rents

The Associated Press
DOVER, Del.

The mayor of Dover, Delaware, will soon name a task force to help the city's homeless population.

But The News Journal of Wilmington reports that the task force will have a daunting challenge ahead. One problem is the limited housing stock and the difficulty in finding affordable places to live.

A recent report that studied homelessness in the capital city found that apartments are often too expensive for the working class. Their rents range from $750 to $900 a month.

A worker making minimum wage has a monthly income of about $1,350. That means an affordable rent is just over $400.

Between 300 and 400 adults in the Dover area are believed to be homeless.

