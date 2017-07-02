Nebraska city's fight to keep judge spurs resources debate

A northeast Nebraska community is keeping its county court judgeship for now, but the fight to do so showed a conflict brewing over whether judicial resources should go to the state's urban or rural areas.
The Lincoln Journal Star (http://bit.ly/2t0k0GR ) reports the state Court Administrator's office asked the Judicial Resources Commission on Tuesday to postpone a decision about whether to fill an Eighth Judicial District vacancy in O'Neill.
Deputy Court Administrator Jennifer Rasmussen said a six-month delay would give them time to use grant funds to assess how best to serve central Nebraska's needs.
For over two hours, the commission heard from a stream of people against the idea of losing a judge.
Commissioners voiced support for a statewide study of judicial resources, but voted 10-3 to replace the vacancy.
