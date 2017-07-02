Confederate street names stir debate in ... New York City?

In this June 27, 2017 photo, a plaque marks a maple tree planted by Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee on the grounds of St. John's Episcopal Church in the Brooklyn borough of New York. The plaque marking the tree was installed in 1912 by the New York chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy. General Lee was stationed at the nearby U.S. Army base at Fort Hamilton from 1842-1847 and reportedly worshipped at the church as did other army generals based there. The tree has been restored, but the church is up for sale. U.S. Rep. Yvette Clark, D, Brooklyn), questions the existence of two memorials to General Robert E. Lee within the nearby U.S. Army base where the base's main boulevard is named after him. Clarke claims the South has turned a page on this chapter in history and says it's time for Brooklyn to do the same.