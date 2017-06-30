National Politics

June 30, 2017 8:13 PM

Kansas to pay $133K to worker attacked at mental hospital

The Associated Press
TOPEKA, Kan.

Kansas has agreed to pay $133,000 to woman who filed a federal lawsuit after being attacked by a patient while working at a state mental hospital.

Gov. Sam Brownback and top legislative leaders approved the settlement Friday. It still must be reviewed by a federal judge.

Patient Aaron C. Goodman was charged with rape in connection with the attack in October 2015 at Osawatomie State Hospital.

The woman filed her lawsuit against the state last year. She alleged that other staffers failed to perform routine security checks and no one warned her about Goodman's history of being sexually aggressive.

The attack was among the reasons the federal government decertified the eastern Kansas hospital in December 2015. The action is costing Kansas up to $1 million a month in federal funds.

