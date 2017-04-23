Democrat O'Malley visits New Hampshire, sparks 2020 buzz

Former Maryland governor and Democratic presidential hopeful Martin O'Malley is returning to New Hampshire.
WMUR-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2oygRdI ) O'Malley will appear at three campaign-style events during a Sunday swing through the first primary state. O'Malley dropped out of the 2016 contest before the New Hampshire primary, but his visit is drawing speculation about his 2020 presidential ambitions.
O'Malley will greet voters at homes in Bedford and Salem. His town hall will start at 6 p.m. at Baker Library in Bow.
O'Malley is one of several former White House contenders heading to New Hampshire. Republican Ohio Gov. John Kasich returns Thursday to promote his new book, and former Vice President Joe Biden will headline a Democratic dinner April 30.
O'Malley tells NH1 News (http://bit.ly/2oylTH7) he's here to promote Democrats in 2018 contests.
