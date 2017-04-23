National Politics

April 23, 2017 3:07 AM

Amid North Korea crisis, Pence becomes Trump emissary abroad

By KEN THOMAS Associated Press
SYDNEY

Vice President Mike Pence's visit to Asia is offering evidence that he is becoming one of President Donald Trump's main emissaries on the global stage.

Pence has been patching up relations, reassuring allies who wonder about Trump's unpredictable ways, and diving into international crises like North Korea.

With tensions rising on the Korean peninsula, Pence became the top American official headed to the region after North Korea again failed to successfully launch a ballistic missile.

Days later, the mild-mannered former governor stood along the Demilitarized Zone separating North and South Korea and stared back at soldiers from the North. In Australia, Pence's mission was to soothe any lingering hurt stemming from a tense telephone conversation Trump had with the prime minister in January.

