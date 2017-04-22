National Politics

April 22, 2017 8:30 AM

Gubernatorial candidates consider broader marijuana laws

By MICHAEL CATALINI Associated Press
TRENTON, N.J.

Candidates for New Jersey governor are considering whether to endorse efforts to authorize recreational marijuana use, even though the Trump administration has signaled reservations about expanding legalization.

Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly's comment recently that marijuana is a possibly dangerous gateway drug comes after Attorney General Jeff Sessions has said he is "definitely not a fan" of expanded use.

Nonetheless, New Jersey's Democratic-controlled Legislature plans to move forward with legislation, and some candidates for governor are embracing legalization.

Industry watchers say they're optimistic legalization will move forward, even if they are unsure about the pace.

Term-limited Republican Gov. Chris Christie opposes expansion of marijuana legalization. He leaves office in January.

